Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar For Mask-Force To Sweep Away Coronavirus

Current and former India national team cricketers joined Aarogya Setu initiative as the country fight to contain the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

As 'Team Mask-Force', the cricketers have been given the reponsibility to spread awareness regarding wearing of masks in public space to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its official Twitter handle, captioned: "TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download

@mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application Mobile phone".

The video features some of India's top cricketers like Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj and Sachin Tendulkar, displaying their own personal masks.

The footage starts with Kohli stating, "Being a part of India team is a matter of great pride. But today we are going to create a bigger team, Team Mask-Force." Kohli was followed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who went on to reveal that just like how Prime Minister Narendra Modi made many task forces for fighting the virus, BCCI has also made a taskforce to do the same.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid quipped, "you should always wear the mask outside your home."

The video wraps up with Sachin Tendulkar saying, "Come on India, make masks and become part of mask force. And remember to wash hands for 20 seconds and maintain social distancing."

India has been facing a sudden surge in coronavirus patients, with total number of cases having gone upto 19,984, according to the latest data from Ministry of Health.

The death toll has also risen to 640, with 50 reported in 24 hours. Meanwhile, 3869 people have recovered.