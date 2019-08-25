﻿
Virat Kohli Reads Book On Detoxing Ego, Is It A Rohit Sharma Gift? Asks Twitterati

During India's ongoing first Test match, Virat Kohli was spotted reading a book titled, "Detox Your Ego: Seven Easy Steps to Achieving Freedom, Happiness and Success in Your Life" during his side's innings vs West Indies. Twitterati took to social media to troll him and ask if it was gifted to him by Rohit Sharma.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2019
Virat Kohli was spotted reading the book during India's innings.
Over the years, Virat Kohli's aggressive attitude has caught the headlines frequently. The media has always highlighted his ego and powerful behaviour on and off the pitch. Amidst all the criticism, the India cricket team captain has always let his bat do the job. During India's innings of the first Test match on August 23 Vs West Indies, he was seen reading a boot, titled as "Detox Your Ego: Seven Easy Steps to Achieving Freedom, Happiness and Success in Your Life" by Steven Sylvester. It didn't take much for the Twitterati to troll him, and ask if it was gifted to him by Rohit Sharma.

(WI VS IND HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | REPORT)

There has been reports of a rift between Kohli and Rohit, since India's defeat in the Cricket World Cup semifinals. But Kohli has insisted that his relationship with Rohit is fine. “We’ve had no issues. If I don’t like somebody, it shows on my face. I have also heard a lot in past few days, but if team atmosphere wasn’t good, we couldn’t have played well,” Kohli said.

ALSO READ: Arun Jaitley, Indian Cricket's Unseen Kingmaker

The picture of Kohli reading the book sent Twitter into a state of frenzy, with fans asking him if it was Rohit who gifted it to him.

