Virat Kohli Hails Venkatesh Prasad's Perfect Reply To Aamir Sohail As Most Satisfying 'Clean Bowled' - VIDEO

Poshan
In an intense India vs Pakistan World Cup match, Venkatesh Prasad clean bowled Aamir Sohail after a heated verbal exchange

IANS 17 May 2020
India captain Virat Kohli referred to former pacer Venkatesh Prasad castling former Pakistan batsman Aamir Sohail in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final in Bengaluru as one of the most iconic moments in country's rich cricket history. (More Cricket News

Kohli spoke about this dismissal during a candid chat with India football captain Sunil Chhetri on popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday.

The incident took place during the last eight stage of the showpiece event at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and Sohail hit Prasad for a boundary through the covers and then had a verbal exchange, while pointing towards the boundary rope.

The next delivery, Prasad bowled full steam and uprooted Sohail's stumps and also gave him a send-off. Kohli and Chhetri recalled that moment during their Instagram live video session, hosted by the latter.

Relive the moment here:

"Where were you exactly when Aamir Sohail hit Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary... trash talked... and then saw his stumps sent for a cartwheel right the next ball?" Chhetri asked.

"I was at home. I celebrated in the same manner as I do today. For me, there is no clean bowled as satisfying as that in the history of the sport. It is one of the most iconic moments," Kohli said.

"That day, not many people in India would forget, regardless if you were a cricket fan or not," Chhetri quipped.

"Those memories are golden memories," Kohli added.

During the fun hour-long chat, Kohli also expressed his admiration for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and how the Juventus forward possesses a 'beast mentality'.

Taking cue from that, Chhetri asked Kohli about his teammates who aren't so good at the 'Beautiful Game' and the India captain pointed finger towards spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India usually play football during pre-match practice sessions and Kohli gave an insight into Kuldeep's football skills.

"He is such a big football fan especially Neymar's. He can talk about it a lot because he is very knowledgeable and he can play well online. But if you hand him the ball, he can't do it," Kohli said, leaving Chhetri in splits.

Kuldeep took note of Kohli's revelations but didn't agree with his skipper. He wrote in the comments section: "Jhuth Bhaiya (lies brother)."

