August 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Vinod Kumar Clinches Bronze In Discus Throw, Third Medal For India In Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Vinod Kumar Clinches Bronze In Discus Throw, Third Medal For India In Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Vinod, 41, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia

PTI 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:49 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Vinod Kumar Clinches Bronze In Discus Throw, Third Medal For India In Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched the bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Courtesy: Twitter
Vinod Kumar Clinches Bronze In Discus Throw, Third Medal For India In Tokyo Paralympics 2020
outlookindia.com
2021-08-29T18:49:10+05:30

 Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal in Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. (More Sports News)

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

He injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents.

The F52 classification is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position.

It also applies to cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Both Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar had earlier won a silver each in women's singles table tennis class 4 and men's T47 high jump events respectively on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Nishad Kumar Wins Silver For India In High Jump At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Tokyo Paralympic Games Paralympics Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos