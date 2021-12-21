Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Vincent Kompany, Anderlecht Coach, ‘Disgusted’ By Racist Abuse At Belgian Pro League Game

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany along with other squad members were targeted by racial insults during an encounter against Club Brugge in Belgian Pro League on the weekend.

Vincent Kompany, Anderlecht Coach, ‘Disgusted’ By Racist Abuse At Belgian Pro League Game
Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany has accused rival Club Brugge fans of yelling shouts of 'Back Monkey' during a Belgian Pro League game. | Twitter

Trending

Vincent Kompany, Anderlecht Coach, ‘Disgusted’ By Racist Abuse At Belgian Pro League Game
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T10:14:19+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:14 am

The Belgian football federation opened an investigation Monday after Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany accused rival fans of racially abusing him and his players during a league game over the weekend. (More Football News)

The former Manchester City captain said he was targeted by racist insults during the game against Club Brugge and said his players and staff were also subjected to racist abuse. He said Brugge fans yelled shouts of “black monkey.”

“I am going home disgusted and disappointed,” Kompany told TV channel Eleven Sports. “I don’t want to comment on the game. I just want to get together with my staff, to stay with the people who matter to me. We should no longer go through this.”

The son of a black father and a white mother, Kompany was often the target of racist abuse during his playing years. He has been involved in the fight against racism in soccer for a long time, pushing for more diversity within the game.

The Belgian federation said the incident could eventually be referred to a disciplinary body specially set up at the start of the season to deal with racism and discrimination cases.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

“Racism is despicable,” the federation said. “Always and everywhere. On the field and in the stands. Racist and discriminatory language causes irreparable psychological damage. It has no place in a soccer stadium. Period.”

Anderlecht backed the coach’s accusations. The Brussels club said members of the coaching staff were repeatedly abused during the game and that some players received racist insults while warming up on the sidelines. “The behavior of some casts a shadow over Belgian soccer,” Anderlecht said.

Club Brugge issued a statement following the 2-2 draw to condemn “any form of racism.” On Monday, the club said it will work with all competent authorities to identify the culprits and punish them with a stadium ban.

“These individuals are not representative of the values and norms of our club, and do not have their place at Jan Breydel Stadium,” the defending Belgian champions said. Interior minister Annelies Verlinden said Kompany’s response was appropriate.

“Let’s hope he and his team can recover tonight in peace,” Verlinden wrote on Twitter. “The fight against racism can not tolerate any compromise.” The incident prompted a strong reaction from Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, who accused the Belgian league of leniency in an angry rant on social media.

“I hope you realize that an icon like Vincent Kompany has been insulted because of his skin color. Enough is enough!” Lukaku wrote in defense of his former Belgian national team teammate. The Belgian league joined the criticism, saying racism and discrimination have no place in society and stadiums.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Vincent Kompany Belgium Football Manchester City Racism Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

English Premier League 2021-22 To Continue Despite Recent Coronavirus Outbreaks Among Clubs

English Premier League 2021-22 To Continue Despite Recent Coronavirus Outbreaks Among Clubs

UEFA Europa Conference League: Tottenham Hotspur Forced To Forfeit Game Against Rennes

Pakistan Cricketer Yasir Shah Reported In FIR For Aiding Rape Of Minor Girl In Lahore

FIFA, Football’s Governing Body, Makes Financial Pitch To Win Support For Biennial World Cups

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli's Five-bowler Or Extra Batter? India's Selection Conundrum

I-League Champions To Play In ISL From 2022-23 Season 'On Sporting Merit: AIFF

COVID Hits NBA: Five More Games Postponed; Trae Young, Frank Vogel Enter Protocols

India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Headline BWF 500 Event

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC Share Spoils After Engaging Draw

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC Share Spoils After Engaging Draw

Juan Ferrando Leaves FC Goa, Takes Charge As Head Coach Of ISL Rivals ATK Mohun Bagan

Juan Ferrando Leaves FC Goa, Takes Charge As Head Coach Of ISL Rivals ATK Mohun Bagan

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Joe Root Confident England Can Still Turn Things Around

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Joe Root Confident England Can Still Turn Things Around

SA vs IND: Omicron Scare Forces Cricket South Africa To Ban Fans From Stadiums For Series Vs India

SA vs IND: Omicron Scare Forces Cricket South Africa To Ban Fans From Stadiums For Series Vs India

Read More from Outlook

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Outlook Web Desk / The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 3.2 degrees Celcius, five notches below normal. The cold wave is likely to continue till Wednesday, as per IMD.

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

Outlook Web Bureau / Defending champions India had defeated Japan 6-0 during the round-robin stages of Asian Champions Trophy.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Advertisement