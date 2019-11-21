Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Vijender Singh Content With One Fight Every 5-6 Months

Vijender Singh Content With One Fight Every 5-6 Months

Vijender Singh, 34, is undefeated so far, and will square off against Ghana's two-time former Commonwealth super middle-weight (76kg) champion Charles Adamu in Dubai on Friday

PTI 21 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Vijender Singh Content With One Fight Every 5-6 Months
Vijender SIngh
File Photo
Vijender Singh Content With One Fight Every 5-6 Months
outlookindia.com
2019-11-21T17:55:14+0530

Gearing up for his 12th professional bout in four years, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh on Thursday said he is content with his progress in the circuit despite the fight schedule not being particularly busy.

The 34-year-old, who is undefeated so far, will square off against Ghana's two-time former Commonwealth super middle-weight (76kg) champion Charles Adamu in Dubai on Friday.

Adamu is eight years older to him.

"I don't expect him to put up too much of a challenge because I have noticed he is slower than me. So, despite his experience, I think I will have the edge," Vijender told PTI from Dubai on the eve of the 10-round clash.

"So I am relaxed, nothing to worry there," he added.

Adamu comes into the contest with an experience of 47 bouts, of which he has won 33 (26 knockouts). The Ghanian is also an Olympian and won a bronze medal for his country in the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Given that he wasn't particularly worried about how things might pan out on Friday, Vijender spoke of his future plans.

"I will probably be fighting in India next and people can expect that to be a big one. Obviously I can't give out the full details for now," he said.

His most recent fight was in July, when he made his debut in the USA after being signed by Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions. He didn't compete at all in 2018 and his last appearance in front of home fans was back in December 2017 in Jaipur.

"Once in five-six months suits me just fine because I also need to spend time with my family. It's already been two months since I have been with my wife and children and it is difficult for me to manage beyond that," said the former Olympic bronze-medallist.

The six-footer from Haryana also said that he would be fighting in the US too but before all that is Friday's showdown, the one for which he has prepared by sparring a little bit more than usual.

"I have actually taken quite a beating during those sessions. Hopefully, that would mean lesser work when I compete because I will be already battle-hardened," he quipped.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Vijender Singh (Boxing) Dubai Boxing Other Sports Sports
Next Story : Igor Stimac Heaps Praise On Sunil Chhetri, Says India Captain Is Irreplaceable
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement