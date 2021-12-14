Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 4th Ton In Van; Kerala, MP In Knock-outs

Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Maharashtra beat Chandigarh. But it was not enough as Maharashtra failed to make the Vijay Hazare Trophy knock-outs as they finished third on net-run rate (+0.104).

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 4th Ton In Van; Kerala, MP In Knock-outs
Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a blistering 168 from 132 balls against Chandigarh. | File Photo

Trending

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 4th Ton In Van; Kerala, MP In Knock-outs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T19:17:06+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 7:17 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his red hot form to smash his fourth hundred but Maharashtra despite their narrow win over Chandigarh couldn't qualify for the Vijay Hazare knock-out from group D of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The win however was not enough for Maharashtra, who were unlucky to be eliminated finishing third on net-run rate (+0.104) after they ended with 16 points with Kerala (+0.974) and Madhya Pradesh (+0.485).

Kerala topped group D with a massive five-wicket win over Uttarakhand with 86 balls to spare to advance directly into the quarters where they will face Services at Jaipur on December 22.

Madhya Pradesh on the other hand finished second, ousting Maharashtra with a thrilling three-run win over Chhattisgarh to qualify for the pre-quarters where they will face Uttar Pradesh at Jaipur on December 19.

Chasing a tall 310 in a do-or-die group D clash, the Maharashtra skipper led from the front with a blistering 168 from 132 balls.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Later their No 6 Azim Kazi gave the finishing touches with a composed 79-ball 73 to win with seven balls to spare at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Ground C here.

This was the Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opener's fourth century in five matches -- his sensational form continuing since his record-breaking IPL 2021 run where he amassed 635 runs to bag the Orange Cap

The 24-year-old smashed 100 off 95 balls before cruising to his next 50 from 26 balls as he hammered 12 fours and six sixes before getting out in the 44th over.

With Yogesh Nahar, Gaikwad put on a 109-run opening stand but they went on to lose four wickets for 22 runs to be 131/4 in the 24th over.

Then the left-handed allrounder Kazi gave fine company to his skipper with the duo putting on 139 runs for the fifth wicket to set up the chase.

Gaikwad earlier had scored a hattrick of centuries -- 136, 154*, 124 -- in the ongoing VHT to conclude the season with 603 runs with an average of 150.75.

He also joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal to hit four centuries in one Vijay Hazare Trophy season.

Brief Scores

Chandigarh 309/7; 50 overs (Manan Vohra 141, Arslan Khan 87, Ankit Kaushik 56; Pradeep Dadhe 4/49, Mukesh Choudhary 2/79) lost to Maharashtra 313/5; 48.5 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 168, Azim Kazi 73 not out; Yuvraj Choudhary 2/62) by five wickets.

Uttarakhand 224/9; 50 overs (Jay Bista 93, Dikshanshu Negi 52; M D Nidheesh 3/25, Basil Thampi 2/41) lost to Kerala 225/5; 35.4 overs (Sachin Baby 83 not out; Deepesh Nainwal 2/40) by five wickets.

Madhya Pradesh 191; 45.5 overs (Shubham Sharma 56, Rajat Patidar 47; Ravi Kiran 3/36, Sumit Ruikar 3/41, Ajay Mandal 2/25) beat Chhattisgarh 188; 49.3 overs (Sanjeet Desai 47, Ajay Mandal 42; Parth Sahani 2/21, Kumar Kartikeya 2/29, Shubham Sharma 2/35, Avesh Khan 2/46) by three runs.

Tags

PTI Ruturaj Gaikwad Cricket Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket - Domestic Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Litmus Test For Chennaiyin FC Defence Against Marauding Mumbai City

ISL 2021-22: Litmus Test For Chennaiyin FC Defence Against Marauding Mumbai City

PAK Vs WI, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Odean Smith Breaks Stand; Pakistan - 86/3

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Share Spoils With South Korea In Opener

Paris Olympics 2024: Summer Games Opening Ceremony To Be Held On River Seine

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Starts With Facile Win, Lakshya Sen Survives

SA Vs IND: BCCI Refutes Reports Of Virat Kohli Skipping ODIs In South Africa

Live Streaming, Pakistan Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Ajay Singh Books 2022 CWG Berth With 81kg Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali Set New Record For Pakistan In 1st T20I – Stat Highlights

PAK Vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali Set New Record For Pakistan In 1st T20I – Stat Highlights

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Set To Announce Retirement This Week: Reports

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Set To Announce Retirement This Week: Reports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli To Sit Out Of One-Dayers Against South Africa – Reports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli To Sit Out Of One-Dayers Against South Africa – Reports

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester United Vs Brentford Tie Postponed As Covid Cases Hit High

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester United Vs Brentford Tie Postponed As Covid Cases Hit High

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against West Indies. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second match.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement