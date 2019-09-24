Poshan
﻿
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai-Saurashtra Match Abandoned

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Saurashtra, which was to be played at the Alur cricket stadium on the outskirts of the city, was called off without a single ball being bowled owing to rains.

PTI 24 September 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-09-24T19:01:51+0530

The Mumbai-Saurashtra match ofthe Elite Group A in the Vijay Hazare trophy was abandoned on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

(Cricket News)

The match, which was to be played at the Alur cricket stadium on the outskirts of the city, was called off without a single ball being bowled owing to rains, a source in the Mumbai team said.

The four points were split equally among the two teams.

Similarly, the other two Group A matches – Karnataka versus Hyderabad and Andhra versus Chhattisgarh – were also washed out.

Mumbai will now take on Jharkhand on Wednesday.

