Vijay Hazare Trophy, Group B: Punjab Beat Andhra; Jharkhand Win Third Consecutive Match

Punjab bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat Andhra by seven wickets in a Group B match to register their first win in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in Indore on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh won the toss and sent Andhra in to bat and Siddarth Kaul (4/27) was bang on target from the word go. Kaul got Ashwin Hebbar, centurion in the previous match against Tamil Nadu, for 1 in the fourth over.

Kaul then struck a huge blow by getting the wicket of Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari (2).

A disciplined bowling effort from Punjab meant Andhra innings never had the momentum. Kaul picked up four wickets while left-arm medium-pacer Barinder Sran took three as Andhra were bowled out for 175 in the 49th over.

Chasing the target, Mandeep starred with an unbeaten 64 (81 balls, 8 fours) to take Punjab home in 36 overs and register their first win in the tournament.

In the second match of the group, Tamil Nadu, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners, suffered their second defeat in the tournament after losing by 11 runs to Madhya Pradesh.

M Shahrukh Khan's attacking knock of 67 not out (77 balls, 3X4s, 5X6s) could not carry Tamil Nadu past the line in pursuit of 226-run target against Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, MP made 225 all out, thanks to captain Parth Sahani's 46 and Aditya Shrivastava's watchful 46.

In the third game of the group, Jharkhand beat Vidarbha by three wickets to top the standings with three wins from as many games.

Jharkhand scrambled home in the final over, thanks to Bal Krishna's 11-ball 21 (2X4s, 1X6) to get over the line in the high-scoring match.

Chasing 289, Kumar Deobrat (100, 103 balls, 12X4s, 4X6) did the star turn for Jharkhand.

Brief scores:

Andhra 175 all out in 48.1 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 30; Siddarth Kaul 4/27, Barinder Sran 3/29) lost to Punjab 176 for 3 in 36 overs (Mandeep Singh 64 not out, Abhishek Sharma 32, Prabhsimran Singh 32) by seven wickets. Punjab: 4 points, Andhra: 0.

Vidarbha 288 for 9 in 50 overs (S R Ramaswamy 82, Akshay Wadkar 76, Aditya Sarwate 37; Vikash Singh 4/65) lost to Jharkhand 294 for 7 in 49.3 overs (Kumar Deobrat 100, Utkarsh Singh 49; S R Dubey 3/59) by three wickets. Jharkhand: 4 points, Vidarbha: 0.

Madhya Pradesh 225 all out in 48.2 overs (Aditya Shrivastava 46, Parth Sahani 46; M Mohammed 3/39) beat Tamil Nadu 211 all out in 49 overs (Shahrukh Khan 67 not out, Dinesh Karthik 37, B Indrajith 32) by 14 runs. MP: 4 points, TN: 0.

