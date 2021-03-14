March 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Vijay Hazare Final: Prithvi Shaw Carried Off The Field After Being Hit On Shin

Vijay Hazare Final: Prithvi Shaw Carried Off The Field After Being Hit On Shin

The incident occurred in the 24th over of the innings when Shaw was fielding in the first slip

Agencies 14 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Vijay Hazare Final: Prithvi Shaw Carried Off The Field After Being Hit On Shin
The ball hit Prithvi Shaw on the left leg's shin and was carried off the ground.
Courtesy: Twitter
Vijay Hazare Final: Prithvi Shaw Carried Off The Field After Being Hit On Shin
outlookindia.com
2021-03-14T11:23:32+05:30

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw, who is the leading run-getter in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, was carried off the field after being hit on the shin during the final against Uttar Pradesh here on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The incident occurred in the 24th over of the innings when Prithvi, who was fielding in the first slip, got hit on the shin after Uttar Pradesh opener Madhav Kaushik slapped a shot off young leg-spinner Prashant Solanki.

The ball hit Shaw on the left leg's shin and the diminutive right-handed opener, who had hit four centuries including an unbeaten double hundred in the tournament so far, looked in pain and was down on the ground.

He was immediately taken off the field by the physio and his teammates. It is not yet known whether Shaw would come out to bat or not in the Mumbai innings.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Scores: Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano Frustrate AFG

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Prithvi Shaw New Delhi Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Cricket - Domestic BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos