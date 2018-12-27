VIDEO: Six Wickets In 15 Balls! Watch Trent Boult's Fiery Spell Against Sri Lanka

Christchurch witnessed extraordinary scenes on Thursday as New Zealand pacer Trent Boult triggered one of the worst ever collapses in Test cricket.

On Day 2 of the second Test, a magic spell of swing bowling by Boult swung the game firmly New Zealand's way with six wickets for four runs in 15 deliveries.

Sri Lanka's first innings was over quickly in the morning when they resumed with six wickets in hand and lost them in Boult's blitz.

In the space of 15 deliveries, the left-arm seamer destroyed Sri Lanka with a dream spell of bowling that handed New Zealand a 74-run first innings lead which had increased to 110 by the time they went to Lunch.

But after adding six to their overnight total, Sri Lanka crashed when Boult unleashed his lethal attack and their innings was over just 45 minutes into the day.

Boult, who sent down 10 overs without reward on day one, finished with a career-best six for 30 off 15 overs, eclipsing his previous best of six for 32 against England earlier this year.

He had Roshen Silva (21) caught at third slip by Tim Southee who also produced a spectacular one-handed catch to assist with the removal of Niroshan Dickwella (four).

Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara were all baffled by Boult's late swing and went leg before wicket without scoring.

The pitch has continued to offer assistance to the bowlers but Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara have not been able to generate the same movement as Boult.

Watch the spell here:

World record! Trent Boult takes 6 Sri Lankan wickets in just 15 deliveries. #BoxingDayTest — ï¼©ï¼´ï¼´ï¼µï¼³ (@shruthi_ADK) December 27, 2018

Then, an unbeaten 117-run-stand by Jeet Raval and Tom Latham tightened New Zealand's domination. With Raval on 72 and Latham on 40, New Zealand were 191 runs ahead at Tea.

Sri Lanka resumed the day sensing they held a slight advantage at 88 for four in reply to New Zealand's first innings 178.

But they were bowling again 74 runs in arrears.

(With Agency inputs)