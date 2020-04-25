Veteran sports photojournalist Ronojoy 'Ronny' Roy died following a cardiac arrest at a city

hospital on Friday evening, family sources said.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

He was 57. A widower, he had lost his wife Pinki Roy to cancer four years ago. The couple were childless and he was living alone in his flat in Jadavpur in south Kolkata.

He was suffering from high sugar and blood pressure as he complained of respiratory problems in the morning. There is a lot of speculation that Roy could have died to COVID-19.

"He was rushed to the M R Bangur Hospital where he died around 5 pm," a family source said. His body was, however, not yet handed over the family for unknown reasons.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family members of late Ronojoy (Ronny) Roy.



We pray to God to give peace to the departed soul ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»#IndianFootball âÂ½ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/BLcdDP5mnV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 24, 2020

Popularly known as 'Ronny', he was associated with Bengali daily Aajkaal since 1990s and covered the ICC World Cup in England last year.

Having started from the entertainment section, Roy switched to sports and became a well-known face in the Maidan establishing a good rapport with both players and officials of

all disciplines.

He was loved for his amiable nature both by the juniors and seniors in the circle.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and various sports associations of the Maidan deeply condoled his death.