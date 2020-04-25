April 25, 2020
Poshan
Ronojoy 'Ronny' Roy was 57. A widower, he had lost his wife Pinki Roy to cancer four years ago. The couple were childless and he was living alone in his flat in Jadavpur in south Kolkata.

PTI 25 April 2020
Ronojoy Roy was suffering from high sugar and blood pressure.
Veteran sports photojournalist Ronojoy 'Ronny' Roy died following a cardiac arrest at a city
hospital on Friday evening, family sources said.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

He was 57. A widower, he had lost his wife Pinki Roy to cancer four years ago. The couple were childless and he was living alone in his flat in Jadavpur in south Kolkata.

He was suffering from high sugar and blood pressure as he complained of respiratory problems in the morning. There is a lot of speculation that Roy could have died to COVID-19.

"He was rushed to the M R Bangur Hospital where he died around 5 pm," a family source said. His body was, however, not yet handed over the family for unknown reasons.

Popularly known as 'Ronny', he was associated with Bengali daily Aajkaal since 1990s and covered the ICC World Cup in England last year.

Having started from the entertainment section, Roy switched to sports and became a well-known face in the Maidan establishing a good rapport with both players and officials of
all disciplines.

He was loved for his amiable nature both by the juniors and seniors in the circle.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and various sports associations of the Maidan deeply condoled his death.

