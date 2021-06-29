June 29, 2021
Seema Punia Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics In Women's Discus Throw Event

Punia,37, who has a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, breached the Olympic qualifying mark of 63.50m.

PTI 29 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:06 pm
Seema Punia who booked her ticket to Tokyo with a throw of 63.72m in the women’s discus throw at the National Inter-State Athletics Championship in Patiala.
Courtesy: Twitter
Veteran discus thrower Seema Punia on Tuesday qualified for Tokyo Olympics with a best effort of 63.70m while winning gold on the final day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala. (More Sports News)

The 37-year-old Punia, who had won a silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, breached the Olympic qualifying mark of 63.50m.


She will be taking part in her fourth Olympics after the 2004, 2012 and 2016 editions of the Games.

Punia will be the second Indian woman to take part in the event in the Tokyo Olympics after national record holder Kamalpreet Kaur, who threw the iron disc to a distance of 66.59m in the Indian Grand Prix 4 on Monday last.

Kaur did not start in the event on Tuesday, though her name was there initially.

