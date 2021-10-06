Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Varun Chakravarthy’s Dodgy Knees Are BCCI’s Biggest Headache Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Earlier, Varun had been subject to last-minute omissions twice -- before the Australia tour (shoulder problem) and home series against England (knee).

Varun Chakravarthy’s Dodgy Knees Are BCCI’s Biggest Headache Ahead Of T20 World Cup
Varun Chakravarthy (C) has been instrumental for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 taking 15 wickets in 13 games so far. | Twitter

Trending

Varun Chakravarthy’s Dodgy Knees Are BCCI’s Biggest Headache Ahead Of T20 World Cup
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T14:39:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 2:39 pm

Varun Chakravarthy is expected to play a key role for India in the T20 World Cup but the BCCI’s medical team will need to work overtime with the Tamil Nadu wrist-spinner, whose knees are not in the greatest of conditions. (More Cricket News)

The Indian squad can be changed till October 10 but despite Varun’s dodgy knees, his top-notch skillset will ensure that he will be around unless his pain becomes unbearable.

The Indian team management is desperate on having Varun on the park for the opening game against Babar Azam’s Pakistan on October 24 and there will be plans in place to ensure that he is managed throughout the three-week tournament.

“Varun’s knees are not in greatest condition. He is in pain and trust me had it not been in a T20 World Cup, perhaps even Indian team management wouldn’t have taken the risk of playing him,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“To be 100 per cent fit, he might later require an extensive rehab but right now, the focus will be on his pain management during T20 World Cup.”

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Varun has had an exceptional IPL 2021 so far with 15 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 6.73. More so, he has been a nemesis for most of the teams, which makes him a vital cog in India’s wheel for the global tournament.

It is understood that the KKR’s medical team is keeping a tab with their BCCI counterpart as it’s a must for all players who have been selected for India.

“As far as I know, the KKR’s support staff has prepared an elaborate strength and conditioning chart for Varun, which is a part of his larger injury management programme. He also is administered pain killer injections so that he can bowl his four overs without much difficulty.

“These are injections, till the time effect remains it helps the pain to subside. You can’t see it on TV, he looks in pain when he is not bowling and moving around the field,” the senior official quipped.

The 30-year-old Varun, a qualified architect, is not a product of the BCCI’s systematic coaching programme and he is also not someone who has come up the age-group ranks in state cricket.

He played lower division leagues and then after some great performances in Tamil Nadu Premier League, caught the IPL scouts’ attention. It is learnt that Varun has been advised not to dive while fielding so that it doesn’t aggravate his knees. He also has restricted sideways movement.

Can he be managed like this till the end of T20 World Cup, as KKR also needs him and will squeeze every ounce of his energy during the IPL, which they are well within their rights to do.

“Good captains know how to hide a fielder who otherwise is good with his primary skills -- batting or bowling. You need Varun to bowl his four overs, take the regulation catches that comes his way.

“He is not expected to field like a Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) or Virat,” a senior player who is aware of the situation remarked.

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni set to be present in the Indian change room during the World Cup, one might find that Varun is being advised to field at ‘45’ (short fine leg), where there is normally less activity compared to other positions.

A very successful implementation of Dhoni's ‘45 to 45’ fielding theory was Ashish Nehra. The brief used to be simple: “Don’t miss the catches and don’t misfield. Everything else is fine till you bowl four quality overs.”

Unless Varun becomes a last-minute omission, like it has happened twice with him -- once before a tour of Australia (shoulder problem) and then the home series against England (knee), he is likely to be managed in the same manner.

If he misses the bus then Yuzvendra Chahal, after his brilliant show in the IPL, will be picked. But expect the Indian team’s medical unit to give it its all to have Varun on the park for all the matches.

Tags

PTI Mahendra Singh Dhoni Yuzvendra Chahal Varun Chakravarthy India UAE Cricket Cricket - BCCI BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) T20 World Cup Indian Cricket Team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

England’s Pakistan Tour Pullout - Michael Holding Says It Is Because Of ‘Western Arrogance’

Former Germany Captain Phillip Lahm opposes FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Plans

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Aim For Top-Two Finish Against Inconsistent Punjab Kings

'Rajasthan Royals Batsmen At Fault, Not Toss Or Pitch,' Fumes Sangakkara After Loss Vs Mumbai Indians

Germany Unveils Logo For 2024 European Championship In Berlin

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil, Argentina Face Stiff Tests

Rohit Sharma Feels It's Advantage Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021 Playoff Fight - Here's Why

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement Plans Revealed; Chennai To Host 'Farewell Game' For CSK Skipper

MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement Plans Revealed; Chennai To Host 'Farewell Game' For CSK Skipper

I-League Qualifiers: Kenkre FC Rally To Beat Kerala United

I-League Qualifiers: Kenkre FC Rally To Beat Kerala United

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

Read More from Outlook

Rahul Gandhi Stopped At Lucknow Airport, Leaves After Argument With Security Staff

Rahul Gandhi Stopped At Lucknow Airport, Leaves After Argument With Security Staff

Preetha Nair / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there has been a systematic attack on farmers for some time now.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

PTI / Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement