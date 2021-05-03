May 03, 2021
Poshan
Valencia Sack Javi Gracia After Barcelona Loss

Voro will take charge of the final four games of the season with Valencia still not safe from the drop

Omnisport 03 May 2021
Javi Gracia, who was only appointed last July, had a win percentage of 23.53 in La Liga, the lowest for a permanent Valencia coach since Cesare Prandelli.
Courtesy: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-05-03T17:23:19+05:30

Valencia have sacked Javi Gracia as coach. (More Football News)

His dismissal comes following a 3-2 loss to Barcelona that made it six games without a win in LaLiga.

Valencia took the lead in Sunday's game through Gabriel Paulista, only for a Lionel Messi double sandwiched by an Antoine Griezmann effort to put Barca in command before Carlos Soler replied.

They will likely avoid the drop, but still have work to do as Valencia sit just six points clear of the relegation zone with four games to go.

Voro will return for a third spell as interim boss, having also been in caretaker charge three times and held the position permanently once in 2016-17.

Gracia, who was only appointed last July, had a win percentage of 23.53 in the league, the lowest for a permanent Valencia coach since Cesare Prandelli resigned after eight LaLiga games in 2016 with just one win to his name (12.5 per cent)

Valencia host Real Valladolid in a key game at the bottom of the table at Mestalla on Sunday.

