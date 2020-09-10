September 10, 2020
Corona
US Open 2020: Victoria Azarenka Crushes Elise Mertens, Meets Serena Williams In Semis

Victoria Azarenka set up a semi-final showdown with Serena Williams after an impressive win over Elise Mertens at the US Open.

Omnisport 10 September 2020
Victoria Azarenka after defeating Elise Mertens in the US Open 2020 quarterfinal
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
2020-09-10T09:05:56+05:30

Victoria Azarenka set up a semi-final showdown with Serena Williams after an impressive win over Elise Mertens at the US Open. (More Tennis News)

Azarenka was in blistering form in a 6-1 6-0 thrashing of Belgian 16th seed Mertens in just 73 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

The two-time Australian Open winner reached an eighth career grand slam semi-final and first since making the decider in New York in 2013.

Azarenka moved into a last-four meeting with Williams, who overcame Tsvetana Pironkova earlier on Wednesday.

Williams has won 18 of their previous 22 meetings, although Azarenka is riding a 10-match winning streak after claiming the Western & Southern Open title.

While the players traded early breaks, it was Azarenka who was dominant in the first set against Mertens.

Mertens saved a break point with a down-the-line winner in the fourth game, but a double fault handed Azarenka a 3-1 lead.

A brilliant backhand winner that caught the outside of the line put Azarenka 4-1 up on her way to the opening set.

Another Mertens double fault gave Azarenka a break to begin the second set before she fought from 15-40 down to consolidate.

Azarenka was breaking at will and she moved 3-0 ahead courtesy of another backhand winner.

Mertens proved to be no match for Azarenka, who ended up winning the last 10 games of the encounter.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN 

Azarenka bt Mertens [16] 6-1 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS 

Azarenka – 21/11
Mertens – 17/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS 

Azarenka – 3/2
Mertens – 1/5

BREAK POINTS WON 

Azarenka – 6/11
Mertens – 1/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE 

Azarenka – 68
Mertens – 52

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE 

Azarenka – 65/50
Mertens – 48/19

TOTAL POINTS 

Azarenka – 59
Mertens – 35

×