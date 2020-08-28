US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Could Face Dominic Thiem In Second Round

India's number one singles player Sumit Nagal drew American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round and a victory might pit him against world number three Dominic Thiem in the next round. (More Tennis News)
It will be second straight US Open singles main draw for Nagal, who came through the qualifiers last year and played a memorable match against iconic Roger Federer.
READ: Djokovic On Course For Zverev Or Tsitsipas Semi
Nagal is ranked six places higher than Klahn at 122 but the experienced American will compete in home conditions.
Nagal is coming into the tournament after reaching quarterfinals at the Prague Open, a Challenger Tour event.
India's next best ranked Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on making the main draw as he was in the alternate list and needed more withdrawals to make it.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Sri Lanka Will Adopt 'India First Approach', Says Top Diplomat
The Money Trail: How Jaish Used Rs 10 Lakh To Execute Pulwama Suicide Attack
New Zealand: Christchurch Mosque Shooter, Who Killed 51 People, Sentenced To Life Without Parole