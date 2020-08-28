August 28, 2020
Corona
US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Could Face Dominic Thiem In Second Round

This is the second straight US Open singles main draw for Sumit Nagal, who came through the qualifiers last year and played a memorable match against Roger Federer

PTI 28 August 2020
Sumit Nagal
File Photo
2020-08-28T09:14:43+05:30

India's number one singles player Sumit Nagal drew American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round and a victory might pit him against world number three Dominic Thiem in the next round. (More Tennis News)

It will be second straight US Open singles main draw for Nagal, who came through the qualifiers last year and played a memorable match against iconic Roger Federer. 

READ: Djokovic On Course For Zverev Or Tsitsipas Semi

Nagal is ranked six places higher than Klahn at 122 but the experienced American will compete in home conditions.     

Nagal is coming into the tournament after reaching quarterfinals at the Prague Open, a Challenger Tour event.     

India's next best ranked Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on making the main draw as he was in the alternate list and needed more withdrawals to make it.

