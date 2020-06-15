June 15, 2020
Poshan
Unpaid Football Players Seek Help From FIFA Fund

The FIFA fund was launched in February with the global group of players' unions, FIFPro, which warned that some clubs closed down to avoid paying wages then re-started as a new operation.

PTI 15 June 2020
FIFA said 89% of cases, more than 390 players, involved European clubs and the other 11% were spread worldwide.
A $16 million FIFA fund to pay soccer players whose clubs disbanded leaving wages unpaid has had 441 applications.

FIFA said 89% of cases, more than 390 players, involved European clubs and the other 11% were spread worldwide.

The fund was launched in February with the global group of players' unions, FIFPro, which warned that some clubs closed down to avoid paying wages then re-started as a new operation.

FIFA and FIFPro said the money could be “an important safety net” though was unable to cover all salaries owed.

FIFA set aside $5 million for retrospective claims dating from July 2015 to the end of this month. A further $11 million is allocated for the next three years.

