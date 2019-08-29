Unai Emery Hints At Player Exits But Rules Out Mesut Ozil Leaving Arsenal

Unai Emery has hinted more players will leave Arsenal before the European transfer window closes but has ruled out an exit for Mesut Ozil.

Ozil has battled injury and inconsistency since Emery took over from Arsene Wenger last year, starting just 20 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League matches in 2018-19.

The midfielder has yet to feature this season since being involved in an apparent attempted carjacking last month along with team-mate Sead Kolasinac.

He was absent for last weekend's 3-1 loss to Liverpool, despite returning to training, but Emery has opened the door for his comeback against Tottenham on Sunday.

"This week he's training well and progressing physically better," Emery said at Thursday's news conference. "He's going to be closer to us and available for Sunday, I think."

Many major teams outside England have until Monday to complete their latest transfer business and Ozil is one of a number of Arsenal players to have been linked with a move away.

Emery is not considering selling Ozil, but Nacho Monreal could be on his way to Real Sociedad.

ALSO READ: Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte Finally Gets France Spot

"We cannot sign another player, but we have [for] some players the possibility to leave in the next four days," he said. "The club is working. Some players know their situation, but my focus is on the match on Sunday.

"We are not speaking about the possibility for Mesut to leave. Monreal? Yes, he's one possibility."

Arsenal are still without defenders Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin for this weekend's visit of Tottenham, but all three players are closing in on a first-team return.

"Holding is training with us, playing with the Under-23 side but is not 100 per cent to play on Sunday," Emery said.

"With the other two, we have to be calm but, also, we have to be demanding with their recovery, because we need them.

"The international break is going to give us two weeks to test them better than before, because now my focus with the team is the players that will be available on Sunday and to prepare with them."