Umar Akmal Decides Not To Appeal Against Pakistan Cricket Board's Corruption Charges

April 10, 2020
Poshan
It is alleged that Umar Akmal failed to report a spot-fixing approach in the Pakistan Super League. The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended on February 20.

PTI 10 April 2020
The PCB's decision to send the case to the disciplinary committee indicates that Umar Akmal could escape with a short ban or fine.
2020-04-10T11:19:09+0530

Wicketkeeper batsman Umar Akmal has decided not to appeal against the corruption charges levelled against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has referred the matter to its disciplinary panel.

It is alleged that Akmal failed to report a spot-fixing approach in the Pakistan Super League. The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended on February 20.

After determining that Akmal has not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the PCB said it has decided to refer the case to its disciplinary committee headed by Justice (retired) Fazal Miran Chohan, a former Judge of Lahore High Court.

The PCB said it examined the contents of Akmal's reply to its show cause and found no written request for a hearing before the ACT.

It said, in accordance with the Article 4.8.1 of the Code, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel shall now issue a public decision confirming the offences under the Code.

The PCB formally charged him with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20. He was not allowed to play in the Pakistan Super League.

The charges come under Article 2.4.4, which deals with: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code".

The PCB's decision to send the case to the disciplinary committee indicates that Akmal could escape with a short ban or fine.

