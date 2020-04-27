Umar Akmal Banned For Three Years From All Forms Of Cricket

April 27, 2020
Poshan
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a three-year ban for Umar Akmal, who was facing a hearing relating to anti-corruption charges.

Umar Akmal in Twenty20 action in 2014.
Getty Images
Umar Akmal has been banned from all forms of cricket for three years, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The batsman faced a hearing in Lahore on Monday over two alleged breaches of the PCB's anti-corruption code.

The 29-year-old was accused of "failing to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this anti-corruption code".

Akmal, who was provisionally suspended on February 20, was facing a maximum of a lifetime ban if found guilty.

The PCB issued a tweet on Monday, confirming: "Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan."

Akmal has played 121 ODIs and 84 Twenty20 Internationals, also featuring in 16 Tests between 2009 and 2011.

