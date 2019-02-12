Man United Vs PSG: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match?

﻿
With PSG's two star players missing, United will start as the favourites. Mind you, when the draw was made, the French side were the favourites.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2019
A rejuvenated Manchester United will face a depleted Paris Saint-Germain outfit in their first leg UEFA Champions League match.

United are unbeaten in 11 matches under inspirational Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The arrival of club legend from Norway has brought back their famed winning mentality at Old Trafford. And despite the absence of Paul Pogba, they will hope to continue their red hot form in the continental competition.

But the French champions, untested in domestic competitions, are likely to face a tough time against the Red Devils with Neymar out with an injury. They will also miss the talismanic Edinson Cavani.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Manchester United Vs Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 16 first leg, UEFA Champions League
Date: February 13 (Wednesday)
Time: 1:30 AM IST; 20:00 PM Local (Tuesday)
Place: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Networks India
Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:

United (4-3-3): Gea; Young, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial
Manager: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

PSG (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos; Alves, Draxler, Maria; Mbappe
Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Key Fact: PSG have won only once in England in the Champions League, against Chelsea in 2016. Their record in England reads: D-4, L-5.

Prediction: So, with PSG's two star players missing, United will start as the favourites. Mind you, when the draw was made, the French side were the favourites. For the visitors, an away goal will be a good return. United are likely to win by a 2-1 margin.

