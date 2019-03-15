Seeking their first European title since 2015, Barcelona have drawn a resurgent Manchester United in the quarter-final of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. And the Catalans, if they win the two-legged tie, are most likely to face Liverpool, the finalists last season.

The draw for the last stages of Europe's continental tournament was held on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first legs will be played on April 10 and 11, while the second legs will be played April 17 and 18.

Besides United and Liverpool, England have two more teams in the last eight – league champions and leaders Manchester City and eternal underachievers Tottenham Hotspur.

Barca were the lone Spanish side left in the competition, so thus Ajax from the Netherlands, Juventus from Italy and FC Porto from Portugal.

Here's what the draw revealed:

Ajax vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Porto

Tottenham vs City

United vs Barca

Semi-finals:

Tottenham/ City vs Ajax/ Juventus

Barca/ United vs Liverpool/ Porto

United were drawn as the away team for the first leg but in order to avoid a scheduling conflict with the City-Spurs match in the same city. Meaning, United will play the first leg at home, while City travel to London.