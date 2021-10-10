Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury, Indian Beat Spain 3-2 In Opener

Malvika Bansod ensured that India quickly recovers from the opening game reversal as she dished out a dominating 21-13 21-15 win over former world No. 20 Beatriz Corrales.

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury, Indian Beat Spain 3-2 In Opener
Saina Nehwal was forced to walk out from the court after feeling a sudden pain in her groin midway through the first women's singles match. | File Photo

Trending

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury, Indian Beat Spain 3-2 In Opener
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T18:26:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 6:26 pm

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was forced to retire midway through her opening match but India's young brigade produced a clinical display to notch up a fine 3-2 win over Spain and make a winning start to their campaign at the Uber Cup Final in Aarhus on Sunday. (More Badminton News)

Starting the proceedings for India, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina had to concede her match after losing the first game 20-22 against Spain's Clara Azurmendi as she developed discomfort in her groin area.

However, Malvika Bansod ensured that India quickly recovers from the opening game reversal as she dished out a dominating 21-13 21-15 win over former world No. 20 Beatriz Corrales to bring India at level par with the Spanish team.

Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda then produced an equally impressive display, completely outplaying Spain's Paula Lopez and Lorena Usle 21-10 21-8 as India grabbed a 2-1 lead in the five-match rubber.

In the third singles, Aditi Bhatt gave ample display of her talent during the 21-16 21-14 win over Spain's Ania Setien in the third singles as India sealed the contest 3-1.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, however, could not get past world No. 122 pair of Azurmendi and Corrales, losing 18-21 21-14 17-21 in the second women's doubles match.

India will face Scotland in their second group B match on Tuesday.

Saina was forced to walk out from the court after feeling a sudden pain in her groin midway through the first women's singles match.

"There was a certain catch in my groin. I was surprised at how it happened. I was trying to get back my rhythm and I couldn't get it and I had to give it up because it was hurting when I was taking long lunges," Saina was quoted as saying by olympics.com.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad said she will monitor her injury in the next few days.

"I think let us see the next three, four days, how it is. There are two more matches, so I just want to see how it goes. I don't want to take any sudden decision at the moment because my body feels good but this groin issue has to go."

It was, however, a delightful sight to see the youngsters stepping up.

First up was the left-handed Bansod, who produced a superb display, making Corrales run around the court with her angled returns to dominate the proceedings.

The Indian entered the break with an 11-8 lead before grabbing nine game points. She lost two chances before sealing the opening game with a precise net return.

Bansod, who has won Uganda and Lithuanian internationals this year, played some magnificent shots to erase a small deficit early on in the second game and held a 11-5 advantage at the interval.

Corrales tried to come back in the later stages but Bansod grabbed five match points before unleashing a brutal smash to seal the contest.

Tanisha and Rutaparna then showed great tactical acumen, leaving their opponents in awe with their smart badminton. The duo dominated the match with their power and precision as Paula and Lorena succumbed in a heap of errors.

Next, Aditi carried the momentum forward, dishing out a gritty performance as she kept her nose ahead after breaking off at 4-4, despite her opponent snapping at her heels.

She was more at ease in the second game, moving in giant strides to eventually seal it comfortably.

The men's team will take on the Netherlands later in the day.

Tags

PTI Saina Nehwal Badminton Thomas And Uber Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Neymar Hints At Retirement, Says 2022 World Cup May Be His Last

Neymar Hints At Retirement, Says 2022 World Cup May Be His Last

Turkish Grand Prix: Valterri Bottas Claims Season's First Win As Max Verstappen Reclaims F1 Title Lead

Smriti Mandhana Will Become India Captain At Some Point: Ramesh Powar

Arjun Maini Finishes 2nd In First Race Of DTM Championships Season Finale

AUS Vs ENG: England Named 17-man Squad For Ashes Tour

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings – Strengths And Weaknesses

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Robin Uthappa Takes Charges As Chennai Chase 172

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: India Women Lose By 14 Runs And Series 0-2

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Sports

Dream11 Stops Fantasy Cricket Operations, Falls In Line With Karnataka's Ban On Online Gaming

Dream11 Stops Fantasy Cricket Operations, Falls In Line With Karnataka's Ban On Online Gaming

Prize Money For ICC T20 World Cup Revealed, Winners To Get USD 1.6 Million

Prize Money For ICC T20 World Cup Revealed, Winners To Get USD 1.6 Million

IPL 2021, Eliminator, RCB Vs KKR: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2021, Eliminator, RCB Vs KKR: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders

T20 World Cup: No Threat To Afghanistan's Participation, Says ICC Acting CEO

T20 World Cup: No Threat To Afghanistan's Participation, Says ICC Acting CEO

Read More from Outlook

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Naseer A Ganai / Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations.

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Outlook Business Team / The domestic coal-based power generation has grown by nearly 24 per cent in this year (till September 2021) based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

Outlook Web Bureau / Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Outlook Web Desk / The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Advertisement