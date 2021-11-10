U-23 World Championships Bronze Medal-Winning Wrestler Nisha Dahiya, Brother Shot Dead In Haryana

World Championships bronze medal-winning female wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj were shot dead near Haryana’s Sonipat, according to reports. Dahiya’s mother Dhanpati was seriously injured during the incident and is currently at a hospital in critical condition. (Other Sports News)

On Friday, last week, Dahiya claimed a bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the U23 World Championships 2021 in Belgrade. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Dahiya and other fellow wrestlers for the achievement.

The bodies of both Nisha and Suraj have been sent for postmortem and the matter is under investigation. The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

