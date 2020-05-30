May 30, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Two Hockey India Staffs Return COVID-19 Positive; Narinder Batra Tells NOCs, NSFs To Get All Employees Tested

Two Hockey India Staffs Return COVID-19 Positive; Narinder Batra Tells NOCs, NSFs To Get All Employees Tested

Hockey India's office will remain shut for 14 days and all 25 staff members who were found negative have gone into home quarantine for 14 days to work from home

PTI 30 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Two Hockey India Staffs Return COVID-19 Positive; Narinder Batra Tells NOCs, NSFs To Get All Employees Tested
Narinder Batra
File Photo
Two Hockey India Staffs Return COVID-19 Positive; Narinder Batra Tells NOCs, NSFs To Get All Employees Tested
outlookindia.com
2020-05-30T19:02:22+0530

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has urged all National Sports Federations (NSF) and National Olympic Committees (NOC) to get their employees checked for COVID-19 after Hockey India staff members tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Hockey News

Two staffers including, one from the accounts department and a junior field officer, returned positive results for COVID-19, after tests were conducted on 29 Hockey India employees on Friday.

"My request and advice to NOC SG, all NSF and all SOA is to please get the employees/staff members tested for COVID-19 without any further delay," Batra said in a media statement.

"This will help in giving confidence to us and all our stake holders including our Athletes and Elite Athletes," he added.

The Hockey India office will remain shut for 14 days as the 25 employees, who tested negative, have been asked to work from home.

The two people found positive are in strict home quarantine under medical monitoring while two staffers, who returned inconclusive results will be tested again Sunday morning, Batra informed.

He also informed that he got all his staff members -- both at Faridabad and New Delhi offices -- tested after they rejoined office and one of them has also returned positive.

Batra, who himself is in self-quarantine at home after his father tested positive, had said he and others in quarantine will undergo another COVID-19 test in the first week of June.

Next Story >>

Two Of Three Ex-hockey World Cup Winners Return To Their Delhi Homes

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narinder Batra Hockey Coronavirus COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos