July 24, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Throwback Photos Of Bipasha Basu Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo

Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Throwback Photos Of Bipasha Basu Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo

Bipasha Basu, Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted together in Lisbon's Luz Stadium, many years ago

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Throwback Photos Of Bipasha Basu Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo
Bipasha Basy, Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines in 2007.
Twitter
Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Throwback Photos Of Bipasha Basu Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo
outlookindia.com
2020-07-24T12:19:05+0530

Twitter has gone bonkers, after throwback photos of Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu emerged online, and did its rounds on social media.

(More Football News)

The Portugal skipper and Raaz superstar grabbed headlines in 2007 after pictures showed both of them getting cosy with each other. A photo even showed them kissing.

The duo were in Lisbon's Luz Stadium for a function, to name the new seven wonders of the world.

According to reports, these photos were clicked during an after-party in a Lisbon night club.

Here are some of the tweets by users on Twitter:

According to reports, when Bipasha was asked about meeting Ronaldo, she said, "Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute and it was strange when he called me cute ... He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches."

Next Story >>

England, West Indies Rechristen Wisden Trophy As Richards-Botham Trophy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos