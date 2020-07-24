Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Throwback Photos Of Bipasha Basu Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo

Twitter has gone bonkers, after throwback photos of Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu emerged online, and did its rounds on social media.

The Portugal skipper and Raaz superstar grabbed headlines in 2007 after pictures showed both of them getting cosy with each other. A photo even showed them kissing.

The duo were in Lisbon's Luz Stadium for a function, to name the new seven wonders of the world.

According to reports, these photos were clicked during an after-party in a Lisbon night club.

Here are some of the tweets by users on Twitter:

So today i found out that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu were ‘a thing’ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ shook ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Qo0Hvx43lm — Ruvinu John ¹á´° (@JohnRuvinu) July 24, 2020

It's been years and I still can't stop thinking about this, RONALDO and BIPASHA BASU WHAT!!!! pic.twitter.com/tBp4wKO1CC — s (@naekiminaj) April 11, 2020

If I tell you that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu are ex'sðÂÂÂÂµ pic.twitter.com/QJIjXhVK2w — Yogita ðÂÂÂÂ¸ (@BeingSavageYogi) May 9, 2020

bipasha basu and ronaldo would make a good couple. pic.twitter.com/KyPcilGJlj — . (@416_sch) September 24, 2014

Ronaldo wid bipasha during Manchester United times ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/5MjWSyK7sZ — -CR7 Paaji- (@Kakarla07) July 8, 2016

According to reports, when Bipasha was asked about meeting Ronaldo, she said, "Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute and it was strange when he called me cute ... He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches."