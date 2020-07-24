Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Throwback Photos Of Bipasha Basu Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo

Twitter has gone bonkers, after throwback photos of Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu emerged online, and did its rounds on social media.
The Portugal skipper and Raaz superstar grabbed headlines in 2007 after pictures showed both of them getting cosy with each other. A photo even showed them kissing.
The duo were in Lisbon's Luz Stadium for a function, to name the new seven wonders of the world.
According to reports, these photos were clicked during an after-party in a Lisbon night club.
Here are some of the tweets by users on Twitter:
So today i found out that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu were ‘a thing’ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ shook ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Qo0Hvx43lm— Ruvinu John ¹á´° (@JohnRuvinu) July 24, 2020
It's been years and I still can't stop thinking about this, RONALDO and BIPASHA BASU WHAT!!!! pic.twitter.com/tBp4wKO1CC— s (@naekiminaj) April 11, 2020
If I tell you that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu are ex'sðÂÂÂÂµ pic.twitter.com/QJIjXhVK2w— Yogita ðÂÂÂÂ¸ (@BeingSavageYogi) May 9, 2020
bipasha basu and ronaldo would make a good couple. pic.twitter.com/KyPcilGJlj— . (@416_sch) September 24, 2014
Ronaldo wid bipasha during Manchester United times ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/5MjWSyK7sZ— -CR7 Paaji- (@Kakarla07) July 8, 2016
According to reports, when Bipasha was asked about meeting Ronaldo, she said, "Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute and it was strange when he called me cute ... He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches."
