January 11, 2021
Corona
Trump National Stripped Of 2022 US PGA Championship

The PGA of America announced it had terminated its agreement to play the 2022 US PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Omnisport 11 January 2021
Donald Trump
File Photo
2021-01-11T22:35:07+05:30

The 2022 US PGA Championship will no longer be held at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. (More Sports News)

The PGA of America announced on Sunday it had terminated its agreement to play the major at the course owned by United States President Donald Trump.

It comes just days after supporters of the president stormed the United States Capitol.

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," PGA of America president Jim Richerson said in a statement.

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission," Richerson added in a video.

The decision to hold the tournament at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster was made in 2014.

