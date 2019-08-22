Tour of West Indies: It's Time to 'Bare' Their Cricket Skills As World Test Championship Looms For No. 1 India

Over the years, fitness has gone on a different level among Indian cricketers. Gone are the days, when a player would have a belly, now its only about six-pack abs and a well-chiseled body! Ahead of India's first Test match (two-match series) Vs West Indies, captain Virat Kohli posted a photo on Instagram, showcasing the well-maintained figures of the India national team.

National team members like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, as well as members of the support staff, lined up for a group picture at a beach.

Kohli is known to showcase his gym sessions in social media. He captioned the post as, "Stunning day at the beach with the boys."

Meanwhile, even Jasprit Bumrah also took to Instagram, to share a photo of him and Kohli.

Bumrah captioned his post as, "Sun soaking with @virat.kohli and the team".

To Bumrah's post, Yuvraj Singh replied, "Yuvraj replied, "Oho fitness idol."

India will be facing West Indies on Thursday (August 22) for the first Test (two-match series) at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, as part of the World Test Championship.