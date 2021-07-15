Tour De France: Police Raid Bahrain Victorious Team

July 15, 2021
About 25 officers from a special public health unit (OCLAESP) were involved in the search as part of the operation carried out by French authorities, according to police

15 July 2021
The Bahrain Victorious team bus is parked prior to the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 129.7 kilometers (80.6 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Luz Ardiden, France,Thursday, July 15, 2021.
AP Photo/Christophe Ena
The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France said it was raided by French police on the eve of Thursday's stage. (More Sports News)

The team said in a statement that riders' rooms were searched by officers at the hotel it stayed in in the southwestern city of Pau.

Judicial officials in Pau confirmed “judiciary actions” took place at the team hotel, without further details.

They said the Marseille prosecutor was in charge of the investigation. The Marseille prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comments from The Associated Press.

About 25 officers from a special public health unit (OCLAESP) were involved in the search as part of the operation carried out by French authorities, according to police.

"Despite being unaware of the investigation reasons, the team was also requested to provide all training files which were compiled and presented to the officers as requested," the team said.

"We were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers’ requests," technical director Vladimir Miholjevic said.

"The process had impacted our riders recovery and meal planning, and as a professional team the wellbeing of our team is a key priority."

Ahead of Thursday's stage in the Pyrenees, Peio Bilbao of Spain is the team’s top-placed rider in the general classification, lagging nearly 13 minutes behind Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar.

Team leader Jack Haig crashed out early in the race, breaking a collarbone.

(AP)

