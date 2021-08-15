Tottenham Vs Manchester City, Live Streaming: Will Harry Kane Play Against Man City - Check Match And Telecast Details

Manchester City's visit to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur has all the makings of a classic. And the one person who will have decisive say, on or off the pitch, is Harry Kane, the wantaway star who has forced Pep Guardiola to publicly admit his desire to sign the England captain. (More Football News)

Kane was back in training with the Spurs and he's likely to feature against his suitors. But Nuno Espirito Santo, who was installed as the new boss ahead of the new season, said he would make a late decision on whether to play the striker.

Then, there is Jack Grealish, who signed for British-record $139 million, is likely to start for City. The former Aston Villa playmaker will hope for a strong start to his City stint.

Clearly, the focus is on the two England players. But both the camps have strong squads. Expect an intense clash.

Head-to-head

Manchester City have lost 15 away Premier League matches against Spurs, including in the last two seasons, losing 2-0 in both matches. They have also lost their last three away games against Tottenham in all competitions. But, in their last league meeting, City beat Spurs 3-0 at Etihad.

Overall, City lead Tottenham 65-63 in the head-to-head, with 36 matches ending in draws.

Match and telecast details

Match: English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City

Date: August 15 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 9:00 PM IST/4:30 PM Local

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV Channels: Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 3/ Star Sports 1 Bangla

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Subscription required)

The Star Sports network has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Likely XIs

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Alli, Bergwijn; Son.

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish.

