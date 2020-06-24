Tottenham 2-0 West Ham: Harry Kane Back In The Goals As Spurs Boost Champions League Hopes

Harry Kane scored his first goal since December as Tottenham boosted their Champions League hopes with a 2-0 win over West Ham.

Tomas Soucek inadvertently turned into his own net in the 64th minute to give Spurs the lead and Kane, who finally returned from a hamstring injury suffered in January in Friday's draw with Manchester United, made sure of the result on his 200th league appearance for the club.

Victory for Jose Mourinho's men keeps the pressure on Manchester United and Wolves as they seek to return to the Champions League following their last-16 exit this season.

Meanwhile, West Ham remain outside the bottom three only on goal difference having suffered successive defeats since the season resumed after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

The Hammers succeeded in neutralising Tottenham's threat in a first half that was most notable for VAR ruling Son Heung-min had strayed offside before lashing beyond Lukasz Fabianski in the 45th minute.

Tottenham registered the only two shots on target of the first half - one of which came from a vicious long-range drive from Lucas Moura, who struck woefully wide in stoppage time after good work down the left from Ben Davies.

Fabianski had to be alert to block Kane's flicked effort at the near post from Serge Aurier's right-wing cross before Pablo Fornals spurned a presentable opportunity at the other end.

Kane fired narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the area and was guilty of profligacy at the end of a rapid counter, firing wide of the right-hand post by an even finer margin.

But Tottenham finally broke the deadlock in fortuitous circumstances when a corner from their right struck the back of Soucek's leg and squirmed past Fabianski.

Jarrod Bowen clattered the post for West Ham before Kane surged through and slotted home in confident fashion to seal the points.

What does it mean? - Spurs gain ground, Hammers still in trouble

The manner of the victory is unlikely to be of much concern to Mourinho, whose squad are a point behind fifth-placed Manchester United and sixth-placed Wolves. United face Sheffield United on Wednesday while Wolves host Bournemouth.

For West Ham, their seventh consecutive away league defeat keeps them 17th and looking nervously over their shoulders at the foot of the table.

Kane only second to Aguero

Kane's strike took him to 137 in the Premier League. Sergio Aguero (138) is the only player to have scored more in their first 200 appearances for a club.

After spurning earlier opportunities, the England international produced an assured finish after having plenty of time to think about it, in the process wrapping up Jose Mourino's 300th win in English football.

Own goal woe

Soucek was extremely unlucky with the opener, which was the third own goal shipped by West Ham this season, the joint-most in the Premier League along with Chelsea and Watford.

Only Brighton and Hove Albion (four) have benefited from more own goals by the opposition than Spurs (three) this campaign.

Key Opta Facts

- Spurs have won their first Premier League home game since February 2 versus Manchester City.

- West Ham have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2015.

- Mourinho has never lost against David Moyes in their 14 meetings (W9 D5) in all competitions – this is his best record against any manager.

- Kane's strike was his 30th goal in Premier League London derbies (48 apps), meaning only Teddy Sheringham (32), Frank Lampard (32) and Thierry Henry (43) have netted more often in such matches in the competition's history.

What's next?

Tottenham travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United a week on Thursday. West Ham, meanwhile, host Chelsea in another London derby a day earlier.