Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Serie A: Antonio Sanabria, Tommaso Pobega On Scoresheet As Torino Edge Past Genoa

Torino defeated Genoa 3-2 to move up to 10th in Serie A. Sampdoria beat Spezia 2-1 to take the 13th spot.

Torino's Josip Brekalo (L) celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A football match against Genoa. | AP

2021-10-23T11:53:06+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 11:53 am

Torino held off a late comeback from Genoa to see out a 3-2 victory in Serie A for its first win in more than a month.  (More Football News)

Antonio Sanabria and Tommaso Pobega gave Torino a 2-0 advantage at the break before Mattia Destro pulled one back for Genoa.

Josip Brekalo then restored Torino's two-goal advantage but Felipe Caicedo quickly responded for Genoa to set up a tense final 10 minutes.

Torino moved up to 10th while Genoa remained in the drop zone, leaving coach Davide Ballardini's job at risk.

Also, Antonio Candreva scored one goal and contributed to another with a free-kick that resulted in an own goal as Sampdoria beat Spezia 2-1 to move up to 13th.

PTI Rome Torino Football Serie A Sports
