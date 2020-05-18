Top South Korean Football Club FC Seoul Gets Dragged In 'X-Rated' Sex Doll Controversy

One of South Korea's top football clubs apologised for causing "deep concern" Monday after being accused of using sex dolls to fill empty seats at a weekend game.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
FC Seoul insisted the mannequins -- used in the absence of fans, who are banned because of the coronavirus -- had "no connection to sex toys".
But some of the artificial spectators, deployed for Sunday's game against Gwangju FC, wore T-shirts with the logo of SoloS, a sex toy seller.
Other mannequins, which wore facemasks and were separated according to social distancing guidelines, held placards advertising the company and some of its models.
Most of them were female, but some were male.
FC Seoul said the company which provided the mannequins had previously provided them to SoloS, hence the advertising in which they were clad.
"We are sincerely sorry for causing deep concern to fans," FC Seoul said in a statement, following uproar from fans and media.
"We have confirmed from the very beginning that they had no connection to sex toys," the club said.
But fans were not convinced.
"I wonder how they even came up with this bizarre idea. This is an international disgrace," said one online critic.
Another fan added: "FC Seoul turned its stadium into a X-rated zone." Neither the mannequin distributor nor SoloS could immediately be reached for comment by AFP.
The K-league's new season kicked off on May 8 after being postponed for more than two months over the coronavirus pandemic, but fans remain barred.
Instead, clubs have used cardboard cutouts, placards and banners to fill up the stands.
FC Seoul won the game, held at the cavernous Seoul World Cup Stadium, 1-0.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'One Nation One Ration Card Not A Solution To Hunger Crisis': Social Activist Nikhil Dey
Shahid Afridi Buys Mushfiqur Rahim's Cricket Bat To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Work In Bangladesh
ICC Board Members May Discuss Shifting T20 World Cup To 2022