Tokyo Paralympics: President, PM Lead Sports Fraternity In Hailing Manish Narwal-Singhraj Adhana 1-2 Finish

Indian sporting fraternity on Saturday hailed shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana's 1-2 finish at the Paralympics, terming the feat as "stuff of dreams", with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauding the duo for bringing glory to the country. Blog | Medal Tally | Sports News



The 19-year-old Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing Games, while the 39-year-old Adhana bagged the silver to make it a sensational one-two finish for the country in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final.



The gold and silver from the Faridabad duo took India's medal tally to 15 -- 3 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze.



"Young Manish Narwal has done India proud by winning a shooting gold medal and making the tricolor fly high at the #Paralympics! You've shown immense talent and dedication at a very young age," Kovind tweeted.

Young Manish Narwal has done India proud by winning a shooting gold medal and making the tricolor fly high at the #Paralympics! You've shown immense talent and dedication at a very young age. Heartiest congratulations! May you win many laurels in the future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 4, 2021



"Singhraj Adhana wins a silver medal and adds to his bronze winning performance in Tokyo #Paralympics. Congratulations for your exceptional performances," the President said of Adana who had already won a bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday.

Singhraj Adana wins a silver medal and adds to his bronze winning performance in Tokyo #Paralympics. Congratulations for your exceptional performances. May you enjoy many more victories in the future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 4, 2021





PM Modi said Narwal winning the gold medal at the Paralympics was a special moment for Indian sports.



"Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para.

Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021





"The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours," the PM tweeted.

The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/EWa9gCRaor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021





Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Narwal for his "fabulous victory" and for "holding the world record in this category".



"It’s raining medals for India! 15th medal for#IND! ‘Superb Singhraj’ has created history by winning the silver."

It’s raining Medals for India ð®ð³ #Tokyo2020 !



15th medal for #IND !



‘Superb Singhraj’ has created history by winning the SILVERð¥!



• P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final with 216.7 points

• 2nd medal at the games.#Cheer4India#Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/YZ1kLjSWcD — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2021

Hailing Narwal and Adhana, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra tweeted: "1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1!



"And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud #Praise4Para."

India strikes GOLD ! ð¥



Manish Narwal what a fabulous victory!

Congratulations on also holding the World Record in this category!



• Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final

• score of 218.2

• New Paralympics Record.#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/SEhVxXdA3m — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2021



Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed happiness at the country's dream run at the Paralympics.



"Kudos to Manish Narwal on winning First place medaland @AdhanaSinghraj bagging Second place medal in the Men's 50m Pistol event. Wishing our para athletes even more success and recognition in the future," he tweeted.

Our dream run at the #Paralympics continues!



Kudos to Manish Narwal on winning ð¥and @AdhanaSinghraj bagging ð¥ in the Men's 50m Pistol event.



Wishing our para athletes even more success and recognition in the future. pic.twitter.com/lH64zq5DK1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 4, 2021



Former dashing India opener Virender Sehwag said: "What a wonderful moment to see two Indians winning both the Gold as well as Silver. Make that 15 medals. Brilliant display from Team India at #Paralympics."



BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted: "Incredible moment for the nation. Another double podium finish for India in Mixed 50M Pistol SH1 event. Congratulations Manish Narwal for gold and Singhraj Adhana for your second medal at the #Paralympics."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine