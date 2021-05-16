May 16, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Paralympics: Indian Team To Be Picked On June 15-16

Tokyo Paralympics: Indian Team To Be Picked On June 15-16

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 5

PTI 16 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:29 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Paralympics: Indian Team To Be Picked On June 15-16
Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, the reigning para-badminton World Champion, is one of the favourites to make the cut.
Courtesy: Twitter (@joshimanasi11)
Tokyo Paralympics: Indian Team To Be Picked On June 15-16
outlookindia.com
2021-05-16T22:29:24+05:30

The Indian para-athletics team for the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August-September will be picked during a to-day trial to be held in Delhi on June 15 and 16, the national governing body said. (More Sports News)

The trials will be conducted as per strict safety guidelines of the government and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

"Athletes who are attending the trials should bring COVID-19 negative reports taken 72 hours prior to the trials," a statement from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said.

Only those athletes who have a valid International Paralympic Committee (IPC) license card and who have achieved Minimum Qualification Standard (MQS) of the Tokyo Paralympic Games are eligible to attend the trials.

"Also note that athletes should have their passports with a minimum of nine-month validity. Those who are in review sports class status for the year 2020 and 2021 are also eligible to participate in the trials."

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 5.

The organisers in Tokyo on Sunday organised an event marking the 100 days countdown of the Paralympics, which was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 15 para-athletes in India's 19-member contingent in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. All the Indian medals -- 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze -- were won by the para-athletes.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sandpapergate: There Was A Lot Of People To Blame, Says Australia Bowling Coach David Sekar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Other Sports Para-Athlete Paralympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos