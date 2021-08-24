Watch Live Streaming Of Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch In India

These are difficult times for humanity. But more than 4,500 para-athletes from 163 nations will hope to give the world enough reasons to celebrate life and sports as they compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which get underway today (August 24). (More Sports News)

Delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo Paralympics will be different 'Games', in the truest sense. There are limitations galore, there will be no fans and even celebrations will be muted. But for the thousands of para-athletes who have gathered at the capital city of Japan, this is yet another chance to show their fighting spirit.

In fact, these Games will test their resilience and perseverance like never before.

When is the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will be held on August 24 (Tuesday), 2021.

When will Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony start?

The Opening Ceremony for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will start at 4:20 PM IST (7:50 PM local time). It is expected to get over by 7:35 PM IST.

Where is the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics happening?

The Opening Ceremony will be held at Olympic Stadium, Tokyo. The Closing Ceremony on September 5 will also be held in the same stadium.

Where can you watch the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in India - TV Channels and Live Streaming?

The Opening Ceremony will be telecast Live on Eurosport/HD. The Live feed from Eurosport will also be streamed on the Discovery+ app.

Doordarshan, the national broadcaster, will live telecast the ceremony on free to dish/free to air (channel No. 77) and DD Sports. Prasar Bharati YouTube channel will also carry live streaming.

Who will be India's flag bearer?

India's designated flag bearer at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Thangavelu Mariyappan will not be part of the Opening Ceremony. He has been replaced by Tek Chand as the country's flag bearer. Mariyappan was forced into quarantine after he came close in contact with a covid positive foreign passenger.

India Focus

The best ever Olympics just went by for India and the country looks good for its best-ever Paralympics with an unprecedented 54 inspirational athletes eyeing a medal haul that might just surpass the double-digit figure for the first time at the showpiece.

India is competing in nine sports in the Paralympics, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to few countries pulling out.

India has won 12 medals in total in Paralympics since it first took part in 1972 and if the projected success materialises, the country could be among the top 25 in the medal tally this time, as against 43rd in 2016 with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

