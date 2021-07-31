July 31, 2021
Tokyo Olympics, Women's Hockey: India Beat South Africa To Keep QF Hopes Alive

India's fate now depends on the outcome of the last Pool A match between Great Britain and Ireland

PTI 31 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:24 am
India forward Vandana Katariya, center, celebrates after scoring against South Africa during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/John Locher
The Indian women's hockey team defeated lower-ranked South Africa 4-3 in the final Pool A match to record its second consecutive win and keep alive its quarterfinal hopes in the Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday.

Vandana Katariya (4th, 17th, 49th minutes) scored a hat-trick while young Neha Goyal (32nd) was the other goal getter for India.

South Africa's goals came from the sticks of Tarryn Glasby (15th), skipper Erin Hunter (30th) and Marizen Marais (39th).

With two wins from their final two pool matches, India have finished the group stages with six points from five games.

India's fate now depends on the outcome of the last Pool A match between Great Britain and Ireland.

The Indians will have to wait till the evening to know their fate. A Ireland loss or a draw will be enough for India to seal their place in the quarterfinals.

