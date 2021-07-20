July 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics 'Will Give Humanity Faith In The Future': IOC President Thomas Bach

Tokyo Olympics 'Will Give Humanity Faith In The Future': IOC President Thomas Bach

Speaking at the opening of the IOC Session in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, Bach said the Olympic stage is now set for the athletes 'to shine and inspire the world'

Agencies 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:37 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics 'Will Give Humanity Faith In The Future': IOC President Thomas Bach
IOC President Thomas Bach gestures during a press conference at the Main Press Center, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP
Tokyo Olympics 'Will Give Humanity Faith In The Future': IOC President Thomas Bach
outlookindia.com
2021-07-20T13:37:48+05:30

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that holding the Tokyo games "will give humanity faith in the future" as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic. (More Sports News)

Speaking at the opening of the IOC Session in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, Bach said the Olympic stage is now set for the athletes "to shine and inspire the world."

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has been criticised at home for his government's halting coronavirus response, said the Olympics mark a turning point and that "after a long tunnel an exit is now in our sight.

Suga said the health and safety of the Japanese people and the Olympic guests from overseas will be protected.

Attendees held a moment of silence for victims of the COVID pandemic before the start of the IOC Session.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Official Logo Of AFC Women's Asian Cup India Launched

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Yoshihide suga Thomas Bach Tokyo Japan Other Sports Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos