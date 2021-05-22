May 22, 2021
Poshan
Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi's Instruction Is To Provide Full Support To Athletes - Kiren Rijiju

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

PTI 22 May 2021, Last Updated at 6:17 pm
'Despite pandemic Govt is doing everything possible to support our athletes to make India proud,' wrote Kiren Rijiju in a tweet.
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed to provide full support to India's Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes as well as junior athletes. (More Sports News)

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our athletes are happy and getting ready for Tokyo Olympics. Despite pandemic Govt is doing everything possible to support our athletes to make India proud. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji has given clear direction to provide full support to our elite as well as junior athletes," Rijiju tweeted.

Along with his tweet, Rijiju also posted a video in which top shuttler PV Sindhu, champion wrestler Bajrang Punia and Bhavani Devi, who created history by becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games, thanked the government for its Target Olympic Podium Scheme and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for its support.

As many as 148 athletes across all sports, including those who have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Games, have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Out of these 148 athletes, 17 have got both the doses and 131 have received their first shot, IOA president Narinder Batra has said.

