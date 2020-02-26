February 27, 2020
Poshan
Tokyo Olympics On, Organisers Say, As Coronavirus Hits Japan Events

The fate of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 has been in the spotlight as the outbreak of COVID-19 forces the cancellation and delays in Japan of everything from football matches to the rituals that mark the opening of the March sumo tournament

IANS 26 February 2020
Tokyo Olympics On, Organisers Say, As Coronavirus Hits Japan Events
Greek singer Sakis Rouvas wears the uniform of the torch relay runners as he holds the torch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games during a presentation of the torch relay within in Greece, in Athens, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The Olympic flame lighting ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 12, and will burn at the July 24 - Aug. 9 Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
AP Photo
Tokyo Olympics On, Organisers Say, As Coronavirus Hits Japan Events
outlookindia.com
2020-02-27T08:53:29+0530

The Tokyo 2020 organizers are working with the IOC and other organizations towards a successful Games despite the COVID-19 epidemic and "the rest is speculation", an IOC spokesperson told Xinhua through e-mail. (More Sports News)

The e-mail follows former IOC vice-president Dick Pound's assertion in an interview with Associated Press that the organizers are facing a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games, and speculation of a possible cancellation should the virus continue to spread.

"Dick Pound explains very well that the IOC continues to work towards a successful 2020 Olympic Games beginning at the end of July. The IOC has just reiterated that preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games continue as planned," the spokesperson said according to Xinhua news.

The spokesperson also emphasized the importance of containing the disease and expressed confidence in the concerned authorities.

"Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host a safe and secure Games. Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations," the spokesperson noted.

"In addition, the IOC is in contact with the World Health Organization, as well as its own medical experts. We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan and China, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation. The rest is speculation."

Earlier on Wednesday, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said at a daily briefing that Pound's words do not represent the IOC's official position, and reiterated that the IOC is proceeding with preparations towards the Games as scheduled.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, while the Paralympics will take place from August 25 to September 6.

