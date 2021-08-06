Tokyo Olympics: Netherlands Win Gold In Women's Hockey With 3-1 Win Over Argentina

The Netherlands won their fourth Olympic women's hockey title by defeating Argentina 3-1 in the final at the Tokyo 2020 on Friday. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News



Five years after the heartbreak of Rio 2016, when they lost to Great Britain in a shoot-out competition in the gold medal match - the Netherlands have become the first NOC to win four Olympic titles!



All the action came in the second quarter, when the Netherlands struck three times in the space of six minutes to build a commanding 3-0 lead.



Argentina did grab one goal back from a penalty corner. (AP)

