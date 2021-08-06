Tokyo Olympics: Netherlands Win Gold In Women's Hockey With 3-1 Win Over Argentina

August 06, 2021
All the action came in the second quarter, when the Netherlands struck three times in the space of six minutes to build a commanding 3-0 lead

Associated Press (AP) 06 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:38 pm
Argentina players sit on the podium after receiving their silver medals after losing to the Netherlands during the women's gold medal field hockey match during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/John Locher
The Netherlands won their fourth Olympic women's hockey title by defeating Argentina 3-1 in the final at the Tokyo 2020 on Friday. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Five years after the heartbreak of Rio 2016, when they lost to Great Britain in a shoot-out competition in the gold medal match - the Netherlands have become the first NOC to win four Olympic titles!

Argentina did grab one goal back from a penalty corner.  (AP) 

