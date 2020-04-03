Tokyo Olympics: IOC Aims To Follow Existing Schedule For Postponed Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said the competition and session schedule for Tokyo 2020 will largely be in place for the postponed Olympics in 2021, although adaptations might be needed subject to venue availability.

According to a report in insidethegames.biz, IOC sport director Kit McConnell, speaking on a conference call, said: "We have really got a fantastic base for the Games planning that obviously was developed around the Games taking place in Tokyo this summer, but remains valid and in place for next summer."

He also said that Sapporo will remain the planned venue for the marathon and race walk events.

"The competition schedule and session across the Games remains in place. There ultimately might have to be some adaptations to that, as we work through all the necessary adjustments. The competition schedule remains in place and that includes Sapporo. At the moment, the schedule for Sapporo remains the same, including the events taking place there, and the competition schedule. Sapporo remains in place as planned," he said.

The IOC and Tokyo 2020 had announced the Olympics would run from July 23 to August 8 next year with the Paralympics following from August 24 to September 5 after the coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill.