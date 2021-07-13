July 13, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: India To Send 228-strong Contingent, Including 119 Athletes

Tokyo Olympics: India To Send 228-strong Contingent, Including 119 Athletes

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants. This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics

PTI 13 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:52 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: India To Send 228-strong Contingent, Including 119 Athletes
People walk in front of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics advertisement Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo. The Olympics begin July 23.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Tokyo Olympics: India To Send 228-strong Contingent, Including 119 Athletes
outlookindia.com
2021-07-13T17:52:12+05:30

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

"The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events," Batra said in the virtual interaction.

This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

"The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Deepak Kabra Becomes First Indian Gymnastics Judge At Olympics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Other Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos