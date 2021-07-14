July 14, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: China Sending More Than 400 Athletes

The team includes 298 female athletes, more than twice the 133 male competitors

14 July 2021
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Members of the Chinese delegation for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games stand during the singing of the national anthem at a meeting in Beijing, China on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Tao Xiyi/Xinhua via AP
2021-07-14T18:19:17+05:30

China will send 431 athletes to the Tokyo Games as part of a 777-member delegation, its largest at an Olympics outside China, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday. (More Sports News)

The team includes 298 female athletes, more than twice the 133 male competitors. They range in age from 14-year-old female diver Quan Hongchan to 52-year-old male equestrian rider Li Zhenqiang, Xinhua said.

“This is the largest ever Olympic delegation China has sent overseas,” Gao Zhidan, deputy director of China's State General Administration of Sport, was quoted as saying.

The delegation to the Beijing Games in 2008 was larger, with 1,099 people including 639 athletes.

China expects to win gold medals in table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, weightlifting, shooting and diving, Xinhua said.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, open in nine days on July 23.

(AP)

