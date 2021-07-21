July 21, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Chilean Taekwondo Player Out After Testing Positive For COVID-19 On Arrival

Tokyo Olympics: Chilean Taekwondo Player Out After Testing Positive For COVID-19 On Arrival

Fernanda Aguirre travelled to Tokyo from Uzbekistan with negative COVID report but tested positive in both the antigen and PCR tests conducted at the airport

PTI 21 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:49 am
A Tokyo 2020 staff member stands by to help direct team members from other countries for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games as they arrive at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
AP Photo/Hiro Komae
Chilean Taekwondo player Fernanda Aguirre was on Wednesday ruled out of the Olympics after she tested positive for COVID-19 on arriving at the airport here, her country's Olympic body said.

Tokyo Olympics | Sports News

"Fernanda Aguirre has tested positive for Covid-19 in the tests carried out on her arrival in Japan," Chile's National Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Aguirre travelled to Tokyo from Uzbekistan with negative COVID report but tested positive in both the antigen and PCR tests conducted at the airport in Tokyo, following which she was quarantined at a designated facility.

"The athlete is asymptomatic and in good health, but unfortunately she will not be able to compete in this event because the Japanese health authorities impose a quarantine of at least 10 days," the Chile NOC stated.

The Taekwondo event gets underway on Saturday.

Her coach Jose Zapata has also been quarantined despite negative tests as he was deemed a close contact.

Aguirre was one of the eight COVID-19 cases among Games-related personnel revealed by the organising committee on Wednesday.

Before Aguirre, five athletes, three of them residing at the Games village, were found to be infected by the virus but none of them on arrival at the airport.

The total number of Games-related COVID-cases have risen to 75 with the addition of eight cases on Wednesday.

The COVID-hit Olympics will open on Friday and will go on till August 8 without any spectators.

