July 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: Athletics Federation Of India Holds Trial Of 400m Relay Teams

Tokyo Olympics: Athletics Federation Of India Holds Trial Of 400m Relay Teams

Along with 15 athletes in individual events, the two relay teams had also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

PTI 05 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:23 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: Athletics Federation Of India Holds Trial Of 400m Relay Teams
Representative Image
The AFI has a stated policy that only the national campers will be selected for the relay teams.
Courtesy: Twitter (@afiindia)
Tokyo Olympics: Athletics Federation Of India Holds Trial Of 400m Relay Teams
outlookindia.com
2021-07-05T08:23:27+05:30

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Sunday held trials of quartermilers training at the national camp at the NIS in Patiala to pick the mixed 4x400m and men's 4x400m relay teams for the Tokyo Olympics. (More Sports News)

Along with 15 athletes in individual events, the two relay teams had also qualified for Olympics, but the AFI faced a tricky situation as the camper quartermilers had a poor show during the recent National Inter-State Championships.

The AFI has a stated policy that only the national campers will be selected for the relay teams.

The women's 400m race in the National Inter-State Championships was won by Priya Mohan (53.29 seconds) of Karnataka, who is a non camper.

Jisna Mathew, who ran in the 2019 World Championships 4x400m mixed relay from which India qualified for the Olympics, had finished seventh with a time of 54.74.

V K Vismaya, who was the second woman runner in the 2019 World Championships 4x400m mixed relay team, could not even qualify for the finals as she finished third in one of the three heats with a poor 55.33.

In the trials held on Sunday, Revathi, who was third during the National Inter-State Championships, was first in 53.55 seconds, followed by Subha Venkatesan (54.26), S Dhanalakshmi (54.27), Mathew (54.31) and Vismaya (55.34).

Dhanalakshmi had won the 100m gold in the National Inter-State Championships. She does not normally run in 400m.

In the men's trials, Sarthak Bhambri was first with 47.73, followed by Alex Anthony (47.83) and Naganatha (48.24).

India can pick six athletes for the men's 4x400m relay. Five names will be submitted and one can be picked as an alternate runner.

In 4x400m mixed relay, a country can register two men and two women and take two (a man and a woman) runners as alternates.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Cricketer Dinesh Karthik Apologises For Sexist 'Neighbour's Wife' Comment, Says He 'Got It All Wrong'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Patiala Athletics Other Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos