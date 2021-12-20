Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK vs NZ: To Make Up For 2021 Loss, New Zealand Cricket Team To Tour Pakistan Twice In 2022-23

The New Zealand cricket team had abandoned their tour of Pakistan earlier this year due to security reasons. The Blackcaps will now make good that in the next cycle.

PAK vs NZ: To Make Up For 2021 Loss, New Zealand Cricket Team To Tour Pakistan Twice In 2022-23
New Zealand will play extra limited overs matches in 2023 to make up for the loss in game revenue for the Pakistan Cricket Board. | BCCI

Trending

PAK vs NZ: To Make Up For 2021 Loss, New Zealand Cricket Team To Tour Pakistan Twice In 2022-23
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T12:09:03+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

More stories from Soumitra Bose
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:09 pm

In what is certainly a sporting and diplomatic move, New Zealand Cricket has decided to tour Pakistan twice next season. The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have announced a new schedule on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Following successful meetings between the two administrations in Dubai last month, it was agreed that New Zealand will tour Pakistan in December 2022-January 2023 to play two World Test Championship Tests and three ICC Super League ODIs - before returning in April for five ODIs and five T20s. This is sort of a Happy Christmas-cum- Happy New Year's Gift for Pakistan!

 At a time when coronavirus is threatening to upset the international sports calendar, the agreement between NZC and PCB should serve as template for other major cricket boards.

 The first visit was already agreed as part of the usual Future Tours Programme (FTP); the second was organised as a replacement for the matches lost after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan in October citing security concerns.

 The latter includes two extra ODIs, over and above those initially scheduled, and will take place in April as it needs to be played during the current FTP cycle, which ends in May 2023.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

 NZC chief executive David White said his organisation was pleased the Blackcaps were returning to Pakistan.

 “Our respective chairmen, Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations,” said White.

 “It’s good to be going back.” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja welcomed the development. “I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support,” said Ramiz.

“This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have, and reconfirms Pakistan’s status as an important member of the cricket fraternity.”

With details of the tours and matches now confirmed, the PCB and NZC will continue to work together to finalise the series dates, which will be announced in due course.

Tags

Soumitra Bose Ramiz Raja Pakistan Cricket Pakistan national cricket team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Serie A 2021-22: Napoli Leapfrog Title Contenders AC Milan To Second Place At San Siro

Serie A 2021-22: Napoli Leapfrog Title Contenders AC Milan To Second Place At San Siro

La Liga 2021-22: Cadiz End Real Madrid’s 10-Match Winning Streak, Granada Win Big

Peng Shuai, Chinese Tennis Star, Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations Against Zhang Gaoli

Premier League 2021-22: Coronavirus-Hit Chelsea Drop Points Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22: Son Heung-Min Spoils Reds Party

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia, England (142/6), Need 326

Refugee Soccer: Utah Group Brings The Beautiful Game To Afghans Awaiting Placement

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Look To Revive Campaign, Face Massive Jamshedpur Test

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

After The Deluge

After The Deluge

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Stun League Leaders Mumbai City 3-0 In Fatorda

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Stun League Leaders Mumbai City 3-0 In Fatorda

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

Read More from Outlook

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

Ashes, Live: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia

Ashes, Live: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Justice At Last For India's Sex Workers?

Justice At Last For India's Sex Workers?

Trisha Mukherjee / The Supreme Court issued an order on December 14 directing the states and union territories to start the process of of issuing identity proofs for sex workers. How easy will be to implement?

Advertisement