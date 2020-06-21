June 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Timo Werner's Agent Hits Back At Criticism Over Chelsea Move

Timo Werner's Agent Hits Back At Criticism Over Chelsea Move

RB Leipzig will not have Timo Werner when the Champions League resumes, but his agent insists all parties agreed that was best

Omnisport 21 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Timo Werner's Agent Hits Back At Criticism Over Chelsea Move
Timo Werner
File Photo
Timo Werner's Agent Hits Back At Criticism Over Chelsea Move
outlookindia.com
2020-06-21T22:16:53+0530

Timo Werner's agent has hit back at those criticising the Germany international for his imminent move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea. (More Football News)

It was confirmed on Thursday that, subject to a medical, Werner will join Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the end of the season in a deal reportedly worth £48million (€53m).

The idea of Werner leaving will not have surprised many given links with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea had long been prominent.

However, Chelsea's statement confirmed Werner will join up with the Blues once the Bundesliga season is over at the end of June, meaning he cannot play for Leipzig when the Champions League resumes in August.

Although Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff showed support for Werner, he has not been spared criticism and his agent is angry with anyone calling his sportsmanship into question.

"What annoys me is that Timo is now being put in a corner and portrayed as a bad sportsman who lets his team-mates down," Karlheinz Forster said to Sport1.

"I have to contradict that very clearly and I can only agree with what Oliver Mintzlaff said yesterday [Saturday] before the [Borussia Dortmund] game.

"It would have been anything but a good start for Timo at his new club if he had to return to Leipzig for the preparation and the Champions League after the break.

"It was the joint vote of all parties involved - and not just Timo's decision - that he should move to Chelsea on July 1, rather than mid or late August."

Next Story >>

Stefano Pioli Targets Europe With AC Milan But Knows Sack Threat Lingers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Timo Werner Football Football Transfer RB Leipzig Chelsea (Football) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos