Tiger Woods Re-emerges With A Smile, A Dog, And A Glimpse Of His New Life

Tiger Woods has given the world a glimpse of his life since the shocking car crash that has left doubts over the future of the golf superstar. (More Sports News)

On crutches and with his right leg in a brace, Woods was pictured on a golf course with a dog by his side.

And fans of golf's greatest superstar of the past 30 years would have enjoyed the sight of Woods smiling broadly at the camera.

In dark shorts and T-shirt, Woods was sporting a goatee beard and a back-to-front white baseball cap in the picture.

"My course is coming along faster than I am," Woods wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a smiling face. "But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."

Rehabilitation is likely to be a long process for the 15-time major winner, with Woods suffering severe leg injuries in the February 23 single-car crash in Los Angeles.

He has been recovering at his Florida home, with the hope he can one day return to competition.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said Woods was driving at over 80 miles per hour in a 45mph zone when he lost control of his Genesis SUV and came off the road, hitting a tree. He was said on the day of the crash to have been fortunate to survive the impact.

